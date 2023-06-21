STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Up 1.3%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.03. Approximately 17,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 210,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Cormark cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$212.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

