Stifel Firstegy Comments on Enerplus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$558.75 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 117.48% and a net margin of 48.70%.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$18.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.13. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.28%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

