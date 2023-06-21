Stifel Firstegy Comments on Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

PNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$496.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.01.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 103.85%. The company had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

