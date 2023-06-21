StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

About Avinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.