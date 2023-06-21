StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Avinger Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.47.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
