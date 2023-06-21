StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $3.26 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.
Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
