StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to “Buy”

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.87 million, a PE ratio of 396.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $310,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,624,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,652,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 235,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 545,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 128,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 108,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Stories

