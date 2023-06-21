StockNews.com Upgrades Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Buy

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

GIFI stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

