StockNews.com Upgrades Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Buy

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
GIFI stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
