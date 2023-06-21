StockNews.com Upgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to “Hold”

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

