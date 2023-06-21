StockNews.com Upgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to “Hold”

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.
Hasbro Price Performance
HAS stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
