StockNews.com Upgrades Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to “Buy”

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRMB. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. Trimble has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

