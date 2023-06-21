Stolper Co Acquires 1,801 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

