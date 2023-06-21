Stolper Co Has $1.92 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.03. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

