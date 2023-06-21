StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $15.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 190.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,419.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

