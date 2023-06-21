Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Stryker were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

Stryker stock opened at $297.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.81. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

