Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.69

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.69 and traded as low as $20.55. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 137,200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $310.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Insider Activity at Summit Financial Group

In other news, EVP Joseph Hager bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,242 shares of company stock worth $81,519. 12.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.