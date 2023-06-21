Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.59

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.59 and traded as low as $12.98. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 83,500 shares trading hands.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

