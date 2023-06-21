Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

SDPI stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,325 shares of company stock worth $99,770. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

