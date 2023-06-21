SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s FY2027 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $109.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.38. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

