Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $27,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 57.1% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

