Synectics (LON:SNX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.99. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 90.55 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.45 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of £19.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,687.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synectics

In related news, insider Paul Webb bought 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £899.85 ($1,151.44). 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

