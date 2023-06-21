Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNH. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

SYNH stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 665,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 111,568 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Syneos Health by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

