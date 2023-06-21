Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $407.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

