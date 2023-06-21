Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $21.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

