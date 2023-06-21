Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $474,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

