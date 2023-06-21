Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 27,047 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,268 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

