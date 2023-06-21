Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $774.66

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 774.66 ($9.91) and traded as low as GBX 752.50 ($9.63). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 758.50 ($9.71), with a volume of 1,859,110 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TATE shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.48) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.36) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 923.75 ($11.82).

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,520.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 794.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 774.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

