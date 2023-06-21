Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $156.61

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.61 and traded as high as $176.30. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $173.19, with a volume of 8,683,300 shares.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLK. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $847,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,478,000.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

