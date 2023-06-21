Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,915.97

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,915.97 ($24.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,526 ($19.53). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,586 ($20.29), with a volume of 101,660 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,909.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,691.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

