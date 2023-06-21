Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

TEF opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

