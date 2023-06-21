Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 277,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 268,636 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terran Orbital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 43,092 shares during the period.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $205.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83. Terran Orbital has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

