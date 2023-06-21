Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $203.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.15.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TSLA stock opened at $274.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $869.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 22.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $231,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

