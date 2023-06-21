TFB Advisors LLC Buys 4,254 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 45,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 124.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 44,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.