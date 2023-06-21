TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,057 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $241.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $247.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

