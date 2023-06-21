TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

NUE opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

