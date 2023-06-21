TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $482.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

