TFB Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.32.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.