TFB Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

