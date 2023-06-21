The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Price Performance

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

