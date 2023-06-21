The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.36

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $8.90. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEE. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.