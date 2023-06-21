The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Clorox by 4,186.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.00. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $122.65 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

