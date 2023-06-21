The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

