The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.40

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.45. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
