The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.40

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.45. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

