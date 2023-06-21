The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

