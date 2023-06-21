The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $567.86

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567.86 ($7.27) and traded as low as GBX 547.88 ($7.01). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 548 ($7.01), with a volume of 173,303 shares trading hands.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 567.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 573.40. The firm has a market cap of £789.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,823.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,333.33%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

