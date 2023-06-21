The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.32

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.32 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 557,812 shares.

The Parkmead Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38. The firm has a market cap of £14.86 million, a PE ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 1.24.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.