The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

