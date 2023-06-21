The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

