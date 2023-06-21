Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

