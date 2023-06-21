Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.60

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.60 and traded as low as C$8.37. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 35,163 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.18. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.5939279 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

