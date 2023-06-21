Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.96

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.96 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18.53 ($0.24). Totally shares last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 303,050 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on shares of Totally in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £35.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt purchased 100,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,030.40 ($20,512.35). 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

