ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Down 4.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 79,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 391,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 29.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

